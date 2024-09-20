Dem Rep. Cohen: AOC Is Criticizing Israel Because She’s Just Following Her Supporters, Doesn’t Understand

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) reacted to criticism of Israel’s strikes against Hezbollah from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by telling her that she shouldn’t “be so eager to jump on an issue” because some of those who “might be jumping on it who are generally her supporters, but wait to see what it’s like and to judge it.” And that she should understand Hamas started the war, Hezbollah continued it, and Israel is defending itself.

Cohen began by praising Israel’s strikes against Hezbollah and noted that Hezbollah has attacked Israel.

He added that 90% of Democrats support Israel, including 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Host Chris Cuomo then asked, “What is your message to AOC about what she’s saying?”

Cohen answered, “Don’t be so eager to jump on an issue because some people on the — might be jumping on it who are generally her supporters, but wait to see what it’s like and to judge it. But also, to understand that this has been a war that Hamas started on October 7, Hezbollah has continued, and Israel needs to defend itself. This is the way that they are defending themselves.”

