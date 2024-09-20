Geoff Duncan: Republican Party Needs to ‘Move On’ from Trump Worship

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA) said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the Republican Party needs to “move on” from its worship of former President Donald Trump.

Cooper asked, “Your reaction to this hand-count rule in your home state?”

Duncan said, “This newly reconfigured state election board, they got their way. They’ve been carrying Donald Trump’s water for months now, ankle-biting. It’s solutions in search of a problem. Today, they injected the ultimate asterisk mark into our November election.”

He continued, “This whole thing from day one for me is not about trying to get popularity. It’s about trying to fix the Republican Party, and it needs to start here in Georgia. We are broken at our core as Republicans here in Georgia. We have a state party that is dysfunctional and only solely worships one person and one person only, and that’s Donald Trump. He could say jump off a bridge, and they would do it. He could say rig an election and they would try to do it. That’s exactly what’s happening with the state election board.”

Duncan added, “We need to move on as a country, we need to move on as a party from this hyper chaotic period of time that we find ourselves in.”

