Maher: Harris Should ‘Just Shut Up’ on Israel, She’s Either ‘Full of Sh*t’ or ‘Not Addressing What the Problem Is’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ solution for the Israel-Hamas situation after the war is so bad that “if that’s what you have to say, don’t say anything, just shut up. Everybody who talks about Israel these days is just so full of” it or is just not dealing with the actual issue.

Maher said, “Here’s what Kamala Harris said this week about what we should do when the war is over: no reoccupation of Gaza, no changing of the territorial lines of Gaza, and an ability to have security in the region for all concerned in a way that we create stability. I feel like if that’s what you have to say, don’t say anything, just shut up. Everybody who talks about Israel these days is just so full of shit or just — I don’t want children to die, duh, who does? None of us want children to die, none of us want this war to go on. But it’s not addressing what the problem is, the problem is that one side wants a two-state solution — or at least always did, it’s a little more right-wing now, I’m talking about Israel, but that still has been their position. One side never did and still doesn’t. One side uses terrorism to get their goals, one side retaliates against terrorism. One side is accused of genocide, but doesn’t do it, the other side actually would love to do it. People keep saying, Israel has the right to defend itself. … And then, whenever Israel does, they object to it.”

