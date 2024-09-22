Graham: If Mark Robinson Charges True He’s ‘Unfit to Serve’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if the reports about Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, making controversial comments on a pornography website’s message board are true, he is “unfit to serve.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s start with the embattled gubernatorial candidate in North Carolina, Mark Robinson. Of course, it’s alleged he put these posts up, very controversial, on a pornographic website. He said he didn’t do it. Former President Donald Trump in North Carolina didn’t mention him and has not dropped his endorsement. Do you think that former President Trump should drop his endorsement of Mark Robinson?”

Graham said, “I think what’s going to happen here is he deserves the chance to defend himself, Mark Robinson. The charges are beyond unnerving. If they’re true, he is unfit to serve for office. If they’re not true, he’s got the best suit in the history of the country for libel. He claims they were artificially created and that CNN passed it along to be true. Has NBC confirmed this?”

Welker said, “Not yet. We’re all looking into it.”

Graham said, “So what I would do if I were him I would hire me the best lawyer I could find, and I would sue the hell out of CNN because what they’re saying about him is just unbelievable. Now, he needs to do more. In my view, he has the right to defend himself. He has an obligation to defend himself. This is hanging over his campaign. Trump won in 2016 and 2020 when the governor candidate lost both times. I don’t think this hurts Trump, but as to Robinson, he’s a political zombie if he does not offer a defense to this that’s credible.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN