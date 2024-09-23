McCaskill: Trump ‘Can’t Put Three Sentences Together About His Policies’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill claimed Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump couldn’t “put three sentences together about his policies.”

McCaskill said, “Kamala Harris has been in public life for a long time. Kamala Harris has set out her positions on some very important issues like housing and affordability issues and food and groceries. She has certainly stated her policies on how important the climate change issue is. And, by the way, she has been very clear about what her position is in reproductive health freedom.”

She added, “Whereas really, Brett Stevens, does that guy know what Trump is going to do on that issue? He changes every ten minutes on what he’s saying about how he will treat women’s essential freedom in terms of controlling your own body. And that’s the other thing, it just drives me crazy these Republicans saying, ‘Well, it’s his policies.’ He can’t put three sentences together about his policies. He gets a question about manufacturing in Michigan, and he goes on for ten minutes about countries that have a nuclear weapon. It’s like, what? I mean, he isn’t cogent about his policies. I’m not sure these people even know what his policies are. All I know about his foreign policy is that he loves dictators. That’s all I know.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN