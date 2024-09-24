CNN’s Phillip: Harris Is Trying ‘To Float Above the Immigration Arguments’ and Some Details on Immigration

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip said that the campaign of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “has just been trying to kind of float” “above the immigration arguments, float above some of the nitty-gritty details on some of this policy.” But the campaign does appear to “realize they have to do something” regarding the issue and that a visit to the border would be in the hope of changing perceptions around her on the issue.

Phillip began the segment by saying “Breaking tonight, the Harris campaign is considering a last-minute trip to the border, on Friday, during her trip to Arizona. She’s hoping to change the narrative that she’s soft on immigration. A new poll shows that more than half of Americans believe that Trump would be better on the issue.”

Later in the segment, after the discussion turned to Harris’ record and policy on the border, Phillip stated, “One of the things about this moment, the Harris campaign has just been trying to kind of float above it all, to float above the immigration arguments, float above some of the nitty-gritty details on some of this policy. But this shows that they realize they have to do something.”

