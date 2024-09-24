Fetterman: Harris’ Call to Axe Filibuster for Roe Is Saying, ‘We Stand on the Side of Abortion’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) backed 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ call to eliminate the filibuster over abortion and stated that while there aren’t the votes to do so at the moment, “I think, more than anything, it’s more just like, hey, we stand on the side of abortion, and the other side has a different [kind] of opinion.”

Fetterman said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:50] “I think, first, I wish Roe never [had] fallen. I happen to agree with Roe. And I don’t think I can ever recall [a time] that a right that’s been for 50 years has been taken from American women. But now, regardless, we have to come out with a way that brings that back. So, that’s really the only path that I can see, given what the Supreme Court is, with a significant conservative majority right now. But I know there aren’t the votes now. But I think, more than anything, it’s more just like, hey, we stand on the side of abortion, and the other side has a different [kind] of opinion. And I think that’s kind of where we are at.”

