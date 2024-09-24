Pelosi: After November Election Hakeem Jeffries ‘Will Be Speaker’

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Democrats will win the majority in the House of Representatives in November and then vote in House Minority Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as speaker.

Pelosi said, “Why Don’t We just all agree, whoever wins, we are for the peaceful transfer of power. He’s trying again to just wed himself to this fake conspiracy theory about the election. But you know what? We don’t agonize. We organize. And we organize and make sure that Hakeem Jeffries has that gavel on January 6th. It’s very essential not only for the issues that we care about, our kitchen table issues, lowering the cost of prescription drugs that we have done, lowering the cost of healthcare, which we have done, lowering the cost of childcare, which we did, but we have to renew.”

She continued, “Hakeem will be speaker.”

Pelosi added, “The National Anthem says prove through the night that our flag is still there. You’ve heard me say that again and again. And we this is our night we have to prove through the night that our flag is still there. I’ll give you another Baltimore phrase comes from Horse racing. We’re here, we’re going to whip to the lead, and then we’re going to whip the lead to victory.”

