Mark Cuban: Donald Trump Is a ‘Salesperson,’ Kamala Harris Is a ‘Good CEO’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was a “salesperson” while Vice President Kamala Harris is a “good CEO.”

Cuban said, “He’s a good salesperson. He talks a good game, but that doesn’t mean he follows through or gets the job done. That’s part of what she has to communicate. I think she got a good start in doing that and was able to communicate that with Carrier as an example. Look, the starkest difference between the two, Donald Trump wants to threaten companies. We saw him threaten John Deere with a 200% tariff. That doesn’t make John Deere’s business better. In fact, it makes it easier for Chinese companies to compete against John Deere even after a 10 or 20% tariff.”

He continued, “What did Kamala Harris say? She said she’s going to incentivize companies to grow and build. She’s going to offer tax incentives. She’ll make it easier to borrow money, the things that make companies grow. One is a hammer, and the other is a carrot, right? How do we help businesses grow? That is such a stark difference.”

Cuban added, “Donald is so impetuous he is o impulsive in everything he says about policy. You can tell that the Kamala Harris team has vetted every single thing she said. Not just does it sound good, does it hold good? Really, is it good, strong policy? When I talked to her, the key message she gave to me was these are policies we’ve really thought hard about. They’re important to me. We want to make them work. She’s not a sales rep saying what the customers might want to hear. She’s a good CEO. We want to do this right because I’m responsible for my stakeholders, and we need to do it the right way. You could not have a greater difference between two candidates.”

