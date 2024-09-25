MSNBC’s Ruhle: Harris ‘Didn’t Want to Get Deep on’ Her Tariff Plan When I Interviewed Her

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” MSNBC host and NBC Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle discussed her interview with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and stated that Harris “didn’t want to get deep on what they’re going to do, what her plan is on tariffs.”

Ruhle said, “Trump’s plan would be economically disastrous, but it’s tricky, because President Biden has some on the books. He’s potentially looking to do more. But what Kamala Harris is really talking about right — the idea for tariffs — or when Trump gets on the podium and talks about it, he’s talking about bringing back American jobs and bringing back American manufacturing, you’ve got to get real, because tariffs are only going to hurt this country. And while he’s saying it to an audience, that same audience has Amazon boxes outside their front door, and we’ve been accustomed to the way that we live. But they are bringing manufacturing back. So, while she didn’t want to get deep on what they’re going to do, what her plan is on tariffs. They do have a serious plan as it relates to manufacturing. If you think about the big economic legislation that has been passed in the last four years, we have actually seen billions of dollars being put to work, thousands of jobs being created, [many] of which are in red states and red counties bringing manufacturing jobs back. Now, they’re not the old manufacturing jobs, they are new manufacturing.”

Ruhle added, “[I]n total, she is laying out a detailed economic plan.”

