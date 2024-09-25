NBC’s Mitchell: ‘Harris Is Favored by Iran’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell discussed new threats by Iran against 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump that he was briefed on and stated that, according to people she spoke to, it is “safe to conclude that Vice President Harris is favored by Iran and that Donald Trump is favored by Vladimir Putin.”

While speaking with former Defense Secretary and former CIA Director Leon Panetta and former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Mitchell said there is “the threat against — the threat from Iran” that has been “credibly reported and confirmed by the community, that Donald Trump was just briefed [on], that there are new threats against him. We know about the former officials, and now, he is another, and that this is a new threat. At this point, it is — I’m told — safe to conclude that Vice President Harris is favored by Iran and that Donald Trump is favored by Vladimir Putin.”

Sherman responded that Harris understands that Iran is a threat and will be tough on them and Iran shouldn’t mistake the desire for diplomatic solutions with weakness, while Panetta said that Trump just gives America’s enemies what they want.

