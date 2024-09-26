O’Leary: When Asked Follow-Up Questions, Kamala Harris Gives ‘Verbal Soup’

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Vice President Kamala Harris gives “verbal soup” answers to follow-up questions.

O’Leary said, “The good news is, Harris has started to put policy out there. She’s started to take some level of interview outside of celebrity interviews. And we’ve learned a little bit in the last 48 hours. I’ll tell you what I’ve gleaned from it. Number one, she stopped advancing in the polls in the counties in the seven battleground states.”

He continued, “And so while she’s done very well with the all sugar, no protein strategy of Kumbaya, which I don’t blame her for because it brought her right to where she is today. She’s got some hard work cut out for her to move men into the camp where she’s done so well with women. She can’t win without some of those men. And those men are concerned about the economy. They’re the breadwinners in many of these homes as are women, but they’re still concerned about the cost of living in Michigan and Pennsylvania and everything else.”

O’Leary added, “She also taught us something that I knew from 2019-2020. When she’s forced to do an interview where there are follow-up questions that’s when the verbal soup comes out. Trump has lots of problems too. He sometimes runs on too long and he’s bombastic but she’s got verbal soup. That’s an issue and the more she does interviews with real reporters like you Larry and others that’s a verbal soup is her enemy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN