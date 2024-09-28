U.S. Amb. to U.N.: There ‘Might’ Be Some Antisemites at the U.N.

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing the United Nations of antisemitism and unfair treatment of Israel by stating that there is “an unfair bias in the U.N. system as it relates to Israel.” But wouldn’t comment on the antisemitism allegations and said that there are some individuals “among member states that that might apply to. I would not apply it to the entire U.N. system.”

Thomas-Greenfield said, “Let me just say, we have raised concerns, consistently, of an unfair bias in the U.N. system as it relates to Israel. We have, I think, an inordinate number of meetings related to Israel, compared to other regions in the world where we have, sometimes, even more problems, like Sudan is an example. So, I think the Prime Minister is right in the sense that there is an unfair focus on Israel. I will not comment on antisemitism. I have no doubt that there are individuals in the U.N. system that might — or among member states that that might apply to. I would not apply it to the entire U.N. system.”

