Harris Campaign: Vance Is ‘More Dangerous and More Extreme than Donald Trump’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Harris-Walz Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks stated that it’s “hard to say this or even hard to believe it sometimes,” but 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “would be even more dangerous and more extreme than Donald Trump.”

Fulks said, “I will say…that vice presidential debates do matter, especially when these vice presidential candidates are one heartbeat away from being the president of the United States, and we see exactly how dangerous JD Vance is. Him and Donald Trump are cut from the same cloth. And so, I think that Americans should absolutely pay attention to this debate. They should hear how dangerous JD Vance is. They should hear how he doubles down on Project 2025 and wants to give Donald Trump unchecked political power with no guardrails, and how if, God forbid, anything did happen to former President Trump, he would step in. And it’s hard to say this or even hard to believe it sometimes, but would be even more dangerous and more extreme than Donald Trump. And so, Americans should pay attention. And I think this actually does really, really matter.”

