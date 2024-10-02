CNN’s Acosta Interrupts Lewandowski over Pronunciation of ‘Kamala’

On Wednesday, “CNN Newsroom” host Jim Acosta interrupted Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski while discussing immigration and the pronunciation of Vice President Kamala Harris’s name.

Acosta said, “Corey, can you say that Haitian migrants are not eating pets in Springfield?”

Lewandowski said, “You know what I can say, Jim? I can say that 13,099 murderers were let into this country, 16,000 rapes, 425,000 people in the last four years have been let into this country by by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s own Customs and Border Protection that are running around this country.”

Acosta said, “The other thing, too, It’s Kamala Harris. I don’t know. Is there why do you guys say, KaMALa? That is, it’s Kamala Harris. I just–”

Lewandowski said, “Jim, we know that they’re committing crimes against Americans. Why can’t we talk about these individuals who’ve been killed by illegal immigrants. 13,099 murderers were let into this country by this administration’s own accounting and you guys don’t want to talk about it.”

Acosta said, “We talk about immigration all the time.”

Lewandowski said, “Jim, admit that 13,099 murders of been let into this country. That’s four murder is for every single county in America.”

Acosta said, “The 13,000 number is false.”

He continued, “That is over several administrations, that that number is over several administrations.”

Acosta asked, “What is this, KaMAHla? It’s Kamala Harris. Corey, you’ve been in this business a long time. You’re I think you’re a mature, grown up. It’s Kamala Harris. Can you just say can you say Kamala or you cannot say Kamala?”

Lewandowski said, “Jim, can you say 13,000 murderers are coming into the country?”

Acosta said, “Yeah, well, Corey, you know, I appreciate you coming on.”

