Israeli Amb.: ‘What Do You Want to Do,’ ‘Wait’ Until They Have Nukes? If Not Us Now, It’s Your and West’s Responsibility

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded to President Joe Biden’s warning to Israel that it shouldn’t attack Iran’s nuclear facilities by asking, “what do you want to do, to wait for Iran to have a nuclear capability and then they can put that on ballistic missiles and launch nuclear ballistic missiles into Israel?” And saying, “if it’s not going to be us doing it now, it should be the responsibility of the U.S. and other Western democracies to block Iran from achieving a nuclear capability.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Well, when President Biden says that Israel shouldn’t go near Iran’s nuclear sites, that that should not be part of the response you’re considering, is Israel heeding that message or is that still something that’s on the table?”

Danon responded, “We have an open dialogue with the administration, but I want to [ask] the question, what do you want to do, to wait for Iran to have a nuclear capability and then they can put that on ballistic missiles and launch nuclear ballistic missiles into Israel? When you see a rogue nation that is sending 200 ballistic missiles into civilian population[s], you have to stop them. So, if it’s not going to be us doing it now, it should be the responsibility of the U.S. and other Western democracies to block Iran from achieving a nuclear capability. Otherwise, it will be too late.”

He added that Israel is discussing its options.

