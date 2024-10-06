Mark Kelly: ‘Trump Family at Every Opportunity’ Lies to the American People

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump and his family “lie” to Americans.

Host Danan Bash said, “Lara Trump, we just spoke about but her campaign is doing the trump campaign and also what’s happening in her home state of north Carolina with that devastating devastating hurricane she says that she continues to say that the money is maybe going to be diverted, that they’re not going to get enough fema is pushing back on that as somebody who has a vote on where federal disaster aid goes what’s your response?”

Kelly said, “Well, Dana, this is this hurricane’s a great tragedy and I feel for the people of North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, other states that were affected. I mean, Lara Trump comes from North Carolina, kind of shock that she is willing to spread misinformation. I, think the folks know that the Trump family at every opportunity uses information, misinformation to lie to the American people.”

He added, “Thom Tillis, I think said it, well, my colleague from North Carolina, that there the, response has been good and they’re doing everything they can to help folks in North Carolina. It’s a tragic situation, is very difficult for FEMA to deal with this. Many of these areas are very remote. But I was kinda shocked that for her home state, she’s making things more difficult for people on the ground, not sharing the real information.”

