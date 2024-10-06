NBC’s Mitchell: Harris Needs to ‘Double Down’ on Doing Serious Interviews — She’s Got ‘Big Problem with Men’

NBC News chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that Vice President Kamala Harris has to “double down” on doing serious interviews because she is not polling well with male voters.

Mitchell said, “They have to double down on doing more interviews and serious interviews because what I’m hearing from Democratic and Republican business people and a lot of men. She has such a big problem with men. I think there’s an undercount of the Trump vote. I think there’s misogyny in all of this, black and white men, big problem.”

She added, “Also, in the business world, they don’t think she is serious. They don’t think she’s a heavyweight. A lot of this is gender, but she’s got to be more specific about her economic plans.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “To Andrea’s point, the gender divide is just so significant. You see the extent to which Harris is winning with women and that Trump is winning with men.”

