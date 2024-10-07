Walz on Biography Falsehoods: I’m ‘Expressing Emotion, Telling a Story, Getting a Date Wrong’

During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired on Monday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) addressed his false statements about his biography, such as his inaccurate claims about where he was during the Tiananmen Square protests by stating that people “know the difference between someone expressing emotion, telling a story, getting a date wrong,” “rather than a pathological liar like Donald Trump.”

“60 Minutes” Correspondent Bill Whitaker asked, “In your debate with Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), you said, ‘I’m a knucklehead at times.’ And I think you were referring to the time that you said that you were in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square unrest when you were not. Is that kind of misrepresentation — isn’t that more than just being a knucklehead?”

Walz responded, “I think folks know who I am, and I think they know the difference between someone expressing emotion, telling a story, getting a date wrong, by — rather than a pathological liar like Donald Trump.”

Whitaker then said it comes down to if he can be trusted.

Walz responded, “I will own up to being a knucklehead at times, but the folks closest to me know that I keep my word.”

