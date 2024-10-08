DeSantis Blasts Kamala for Hurricane Milton Comments: ‘She Has No Role in This Process’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) excoriated Vice President Kamala Harris for injecting herself into his state’s storm preparation as Category 5 Hurricane Milton approaches the Sunshine State.

DeSantis was reacting to comments from Harris, who called the Florida governor “selfish” to reporters.

“[F]or Kamala Harris, to try to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish is delusional,” he said. “She has no role in this. In fact she’s been vice president for three-and-a-half years, have dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts. So what I think is selfish – trying to blunder into this – know and here’s the thing – she has no role – know, she has no role in this process, I’m in contact with the president of the United States. I’m in contact with FEMA director. I’m obviously managing a lower state agencies. We’re supporting our local government, and I will say this: I had storms under both President Trump and President Biden, and I work well with both of them.”

“She’s the first who is trying to politicize this storm and she is doing that just because of her campaign. She’s trying to get some type of an edge. She knows she is doing poorly. And so she is playing these political games. I don’t have time for political games. I’ve got people whose lives are on the line. I’ve got people whose homes and their possessions are on the line. And we are focused 100% on that mission. I’m not worried about playing her political games. She is being selfish by trying to blunder into this when we’re working just fine.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor