Hawley: Secret Service ‘Trying to Conceal’ Trump Not Getting Full Levels of Protection

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said despite two assassination attempts, the Secret Service was still denying former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, a full-level of protection.

According to the Missouri Republican, the Secret Service was attempting to conceal this shortcoming.

“[S]enator, what are we learning here because I know from people around President Trump that they have repeatedly requested more security and they have been denied again and again and again and again,” host Sean Hannity said. “Why would they do that?”

“You know, Sean, it sounds like he’s still not getting the security that he’s been promised, and here’s what this new whistleblower says,” Hawley replied. “He says that investigators are now not allowed to come to all the Trump rallies because if they did, they would see that Trump is not getting the full presidential protective detail. He’s only getting it selectively. So the allegation is Secret Service leadership is now saying to its own internal investigators, no, actually wait, don’t don’t come to that event. Come to this one over here. And they’re trying to conceal the fact Trump is still not getting the full levels of protection. I don’t know why they’re doing this, Sean, other than that they don’t want the public to know the truth.

“And I tell you what, I’ve had enough of this from Secret Service leadership. I really have. They need to level with the American people about what’s going on here. They need to tell us if Trump is really getting all the security he needs. These rallies need to be safe for everybody who goes to them, and I’ve had enough of the prevarication of the concealment and the stonewalling. It’s got to stop.”

