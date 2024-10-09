Harris: I Haven’t Done Policy Fixes I Promise Because I’m Not President, But ‘There Are a Lot of Responsibilities’ as VP

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to questions on why she hasn’t implemented the policy fixes she promises to during her tenure as Vice President by stating that as the VP, “there are a lot of responsibilities that you take on” but “I have pointed out, through my three and a half years of being Vice President, that it’s Vice President.”

Host Stephen Colbert asked, “Well, your opponent and his vice president, the other night in the debate, said, well, Kamala Harris has been Vice President for three and a half years, why hasn’t she fixed everything already? Can you describe to them what the job of vice president is like, and what have you told Gov. Tim Walz (D) about the job? Have you described to him the vast powers vested in the vice presidency?”

Harris answered, “I have pointed out, through my three and a half years of being Vice President, that it’s Vice President. And there are a lot of responsibilities that you take on. But, did you see that kid who was interviewed after their debate? And — oh, you have to see it, Stephen — and he gave just a total civics lesson about the role of vice president.”

