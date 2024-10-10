CNN’s Enten: ‘The Senate Is Most Likely Going Republican’

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Thursday on “The Source” that Republicans will likely win control of the Senate in the November election.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “One of the second most important things that we’re going to learn in this election is which party is going to take control of the Senate based on the numbers right now, it seems as if Democrats control is slipping away and that Republicans are poised to get the majority New York Times Sienna Poll of the critical race in Montana right now shows the incumbent Democrat there that it’s the Senator Jon Tester. He’s down eight points to his Republican challenger, Tim Sheehy. Democrats right now have a slim 51 seat majority in the Senate. They are all but guaranteed, right now to lose their Democratic seat in West Virginia.”

She added, “What races are you watching that are the most critical?”

Enten said, “You mentioned West Virginia audios, Joe Manchin is retiring. That’s going to the Republicans. Then essentially you have these three races that have been keeping an eye on Montana obviously, Jon Tester trailing in the polling, right? What do we see? Texas, Florida, both out today, two different polls out. What do we see? Republicans ahead there. The bottom line is Democrats have to win one of those seats most likely the in order to maintain control, and they’re not really all that close in any of them. I think that really paints the picture. It’s dire times for Democrats who want to keep Senate control at this particular hour when it comes to the House, Senate, Presidential. I feel most confident saying that the Senate is most likely going Republican.”

