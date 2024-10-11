NYT’s Mara Gay: Joe Rogan Is Recruiting Angry Men to Fascism

New York Times writer Mara Gay said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that podcaster Joe Rogan was converting angry men to fascism.

Gay said, “My thoughts are I hope that women seeing this who are over half the population and vote more consistently than men. I hope that they see this and that they coalesce around the obvious choice. White women, I’m talking to you as well.”

She continued, “I just think we really also might want to take a moment to, as Barack Obama did yesterday, speaking specifically to black men, but I think this is actually for all men. You know, I think men are in crisis, actually, in this country. I think that plays out different ways.”

Gay added, “Not all men are in crisis, of course, and not all men are just at home listening to Joe Rogan being angry or being recruited to fascism. Some just need therapy, like we all do. I go to therapy. That’s great. But I think we need to have a real conversation about that rather than allowing this drift towards this faux masculinity we see Donald Trump embracing.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “What I see is him tapping into what’s quick and easy, sort of like bigotry, racism, misogyny are just like these muscles that certain people have in their brains. This is very Trumpy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN