Cheney: If Trump Wins We Will No Longer Be a Nation of Laws

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if former President Donald Trump is elected in November, the United States will no longer be a nation of laws.

Host Kristen Welker said, “You told my colleague, Savannah Guthrie, ‘A vote for Donald Trump may be the last election you may ever get to vote in.’ That is an incredibly dire warning, Congresswoman. What did you mean by that?”

Cheney said, “I think people really need to look very carefully at what Donald Trump would do if he were to ever be in the Oval Office again. The extent to which, and he has said repeatedly that he believes he will be immune, certainly the Supreme Court ruling whatever they thought they were doing, Donald Trump thinks will be immune for whatever he does in office.”

She continued, “He will not respect the rulings of the courts, and people have to realize our courts can’t enforce their own rulings. If the president refuses to carry out his obligation to do so, then we are no longer a nation of laws. Donald Trump will ignore Congress. He will appoint people like Mike Flynn, for example. Just 36 hours ago, Mike Flynn was at an event on whether the president’s opponents should be executed, and he basically said, ‘Listen, yes. I will unleash the gates of hell.’ These are the kinds of people that Donald Trump will be putting in place. The people that stopped him from his worst desires last time around won’t serve again.”

Cheney added, “Certainly people after what he did on January 6 to act as though you can have confidence in him, you know, that simply is just not credible. The other thing people have to realize is what he did on January 6th, watching that brutal attack, that’s depravity and it’s also fundamentally cruel.”

