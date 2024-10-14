CNN’s Enten: Kamala Harris Is ‘Very, Very Weak’ With Black Men and Women

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Monday on “News Central” that Vice President Kamala Harris was polling “very, very weak” with black men and women.

Enten said, “This is the Democratic margin among black men under the age of 45 in presidential elections. You go back to November of 2012, what do you see? You see Obama by 81. Clinton only won them by 63. Then we’re all the way down to Biden last time around by 53 — A tremendous drop already. And then you take a look at the average of the most recent polls, and Kamala Harris is up by only 41 points. That is about half the margin that Obama won them by back in November of 2012.”

Host John Berman said, “How about black men overall?”

Enten said, “It’s part of the same picture. Barack Obama won ’em by 85. Then you see 71 with Clinton, 69 Biden, basically the same thing, holding steady. But here again, very, very weak, only a 54-point margin. Now, again, still winning them by a large margin, but considerably lower than what we’re used to.”

Host John Berman said, “Is she getting any relief with black women?”

Enten said, “She’s doing better with black women than she is doing among black men. But here there isn’t a trendline almost until we get to Kamala Harris. So, again, this is a margin among black women. Look, Obama won them by 93, very large margin. Clinton won them by 93, a very large margin. Biden did a little bit worse at 85. But then you look here and you get a 71-point margin. Now, again, these are large margins. But the bottom line is, when you’re talking about the base of the Democratic Party, you would think that Kamala Harris would do very well among black women based upon history. And of course, she would be the first black woman president. But she’s actually doing the worst for a Democratic candidate among black women since 1960, if this holds, John.”

