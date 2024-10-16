Dingell: Harris Is ‘in a Very Difficult Position’ on What She Would Have Done Differently from Biden

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is “in a very difficult position” when she’s asked what she would have done differently from President Joe Biden “because she was his Vice President.” And also said, “I think loyalty does matter, but, look, we’ve got to address the economy. She’s got to take that on. She’s got to talk about what she’s going to do.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked, “So, one of the questions she did not answer well, by all accounts, was when she was asked, a couple of times last week, what would separate you — what is different that you would do that Biden did, like, how would you define yourself differently? And people want change, and she kind of was protective of Biden, maybe didn’t want to hurt his feelings or didn’t know how to answer that. How would you answer that?”

Dingell answered, “I think she’s in a very difficult position, because she was his Vice President. And I’m still old-fashioned, I think loyalty does matter, but, look, we’ve got to address the economy. She’s got to take that on. She’s got to talk about what she’s going to do. I think she’s got to talk about how she’s going to protect jobs and bring manufacturing back and lower the cost of food in the grocery store, and she’s got to be very clear on having what she’s going to do. And, hopefully, she’s going to be doing that in the next few days as well.”

