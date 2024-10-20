Gretchen Whitmer: Trump Is a ‘Charlatan,’ ‘Weak’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that she believed former President Donald Trump was “weak” and a “charlatan.”

Whitmer said, “He’s a charlatan. He’s convinced people he is strong when he’s actually very weak. He told Michiganders no plants would close. Six closed. He just came into Detroit and denigrated the city of Detroit. He shows his ignorance. He doesn’t appreciate what the renaissance actually is in the city of Detroit. He denigrated autoworkers, saying children could do their jobs. He likes to pretend he’s tough, but in the reality, he’s weak.”

Host Martha Raddatz said, “Let’s talk about the Arab-American vote in Michigan. The uncommitted delegates and others are flat-out saying we’re not endorsing Kamala Harris. We will not vote for her because of what’s going on in Gaza. How do you convince them?”

Whitmer said, “I think it’s by continuing to keep the dialogue open. There are a lot of people in the community that are supporting Kamala Harris. There are some who are supporting Donald Trump, and some who are saying, I’m not going to endorse, but we’ll let the people decide what they’re going to do. At the end of the day, the biggest question is, who’s got a plan that is going to make your life better, whether it is on that issue or any other?”

