Raffensperger: Republican Claims of Voter Fraud Will ‘Hurt’ Our Turnout

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) said on NewNation’s “The Hill Sunday” that claims about flaws in voting from Republicans will “hurt” turnout for his party.

Host Chris Stirewalt said, “Georgia was a focal point for efforts to overturn the in 2020 by Donald Trump and it appears we’ve already started down that road again. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday was pushing a story claiming voting machines were rigged in Whitfield County. Is there any truth to those allegations?”

Raffensperger said, “Absolutely none. George is ranked number one for election integrity by the National Bipartisan Center and then at the very at the top of the list by The Heritage Foundation, which is on the hard right side for getting high marks from both sides. And that just shows you, you know, we’re doing the right thing. It’s easy to vote. We have a photo ID for all forms of voting. I get a citizenship verification of voter rolls nearly 2 years ago to verify the only American citizens for voting in our elections. And we also have the cleanest voter list in the entire country.”

Stirewalt said, “Some people, including those in your own party, don’t agree with that, and they’re pushing these kinds of stories. What do you say to them, who are pushing this kinda stuff out there, here in the eve of the election?”

Raffensperger said, “Well, at the end of the day, if you start stories like that, all you’re gonna do is we’ll really hurt our turnout on our side. And I’m a conservative Republican, so I don’t know why they do that, self-defeating. You can trust the results.”

