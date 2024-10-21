MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘I Think God Will Forgive’ Past Trump Vote, Now He’s Making Fools of Supporters

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that she thinks God will forgive people who once voted for former President Donald Trump, but now he is making a fool out of his supporters.

Wallace said, “I didn’t realize Mike Johnson also can’t get over that Joe Biden for the good of the party and the good of our democracy is off the ticket. Clearly, he’s in that category. But that the reason it’s important even to the Trump voter is because he is waving a red flag in front of the country in these final 16 days, saying look how bat shit crazy I can be. And to Vaughn’s very important, substantive reporting, he can make 30 of 50 Trump voters believe he won a state he lost by 5 million votes. So the reason this is important is if you’ve already voted for Trump, I think God will forgive you, but if you haven’t made that mistake yet, he’s making a fool of you.”

She added, “He’s making a fool of you, and he thinks you want to hear him weave as he says and talk about Arnold Palmer’s penis as a metaphor for his virility. I was in a sorority, and the only men who talk about the size of any man’s penis are those projecting insecurity about their own. So here we are, 16 days to go, and this is Donald Trump’s message to his base.”

