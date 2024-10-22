Harris on Access to Gender Transitions: We Should Follow Law, Doctors Will Decide What’s Medically Needed

During an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to questions on her position on access to gender transition treatments by saying, “I believe we should follow the law” and “that is a decision that doctors will make in terms of what is medically necessary. I’m not going to put myself in the position of a doctor.”

NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson asked, “On the question of your beliefs, what you believe in, let me ask you this question, very broadly speaking here, do you believe that transgender Americans should have access to gender-affirming care in this country?”

Harris responded, “I believe we should follow the law. I think you’re probably pointing to the fact that Donald Trump’s campaign has spent tens of millions of dollars –.”

Jackson then cut in to say, “They’re trying to define you on this, I’m asking you to define yourself, though, just broadly speaking, what is your value? Do you believe they should have that access?”

Harris responded, “I believe that people, as the law states, even on this issue about federal law, that that is a decision that doctors will make in terms of what is medically necessary. I’m not going to put myself in the position of a doctor.”

Harris continued by stating that “Donald Trump is running tens of millions of dollars in ads to talk about two cases to distract” from his policies.

Jackson then followed up, “I will move on, but I don’t know that I heard a clear answer from you on the issue of gender-affirming care. It sounds like what you’re saying is this should be something between trans Americans and their doctors. It feels like that’s a long way from we see you and we love you, which was your message to trans Americans in May? What do you want the LGBTQ+ community to know as they’re looking for a full-throated backing from you for trans Americans?”

Harris responded, “I believe that all people should be treated with dignity and respect, period. And should not be vilified for who they are and should not be bullied for who they are, and that is a true statement for me, my entire career, and that has not changed.”

