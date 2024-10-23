Harris: Minimum Wage Should Be ‘at Least $15 an Hour’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson that was aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris said that she thinks the federal minimum wage should be “at least $15 an hour.” But she’ll work with Congress on the issue since the issue will go through Congress.

During a report on her interview with Harris, Jackson said, “And on the campaign trail, she criticized former President Trump on minimum wage after he avoided saying whether it should be raised while campaigning at a McDonald’s.”

Jackson then played a clip where she asked Harris, “Do you have a number? What would you like to see it at?”

Harris answered, “Well, at least $15 an hour. But we’ll work with Congress, right? That’s something that is going through Congress.”

