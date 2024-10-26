Maher: Harris’ Response to Why She’d Be Good POTUS Is ‘Trump Is Bad’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he has an issue with the campaign of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris because every single time she faces a question on why she would be a good president, her response is, “Because Donald Trump is bad, that’s why I’m good.” And stated that Democrats seem to focus on appealing to people who already dislike 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and trying to get them to despise him a little bit more than they already do.

After praising Harris’ position on marijuana legalization, Maher stated, “[T]his is my problem with her campaign is, every time they ask her, why are you good? Because Donald Trump is bad, that’s why I’m good. And, like, Democrats seem to have this idea that if you can just get the people who already hate Donald Trump to hate him a little more, we’re going to win this thing. And you can’t get me to not like Donald Trump already — I’ve been on this train early on, from 2015 — from 2013 when he sued me, okay, I’ve been on this. I don’t like Donald Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett