Harris Co-Chair: She’s Different from Biden, He Didn’t Have Problem of ‘Lowering Costs’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Harris Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris differentiated herself from President Joe Biden “by saying, listen, I love the President, we did great work together, but I have different problems than he had, the most important of which is lowering costs for the American people. And I think she addressed it really very forthrightly and better tonight than she has in the past.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “On that point of her trying to distinguish herself from Biden, was there a key moment in that speech that you think voters will connect to to suggest, yes, she will be different?”

Landrieu answered, “Well, first of all, it was an incredible night. I was there, and there were 70,000 people there. … We were going to go to Madison Square Garden, but we couldn’t fit. So, we had to go there. It was just a huge turnout and it was exuberant and it was joyful and the environment in which she gave the speech was really uplifting and hopeful, which is what the speech was. It was a fairly detailed speech. She laid out, in clear detail, what the risks are of re-electing Donald Trump. She talked about the fact that, behind her, was the Resolute Desk, and, in seven days the people are going to decide whether she’s going to be sitting there or Donald Trump’s going to be sitting there and she reminded the public that Donald Trump has already talked about, out of his own mouth, spending his time talking about his enemies list, and the fact that she had a to-do list. And then she’s talked about how she is going to build an opportunity economy for all of us, not just some of us, and distinguished herself from Joe Biden by saying, listen, I love the President, we did great work together, but I have different problems than he had, the most important of which is lowering costs for the American people. And I think she addressed it really very forthrightly and better tonight than she has in the past.”

