‘This Is the ‘Basket of Deplorables’ Moment’: Ramaswamy Says Biden ‘Garbage’ Comments Our ‘October Surprise’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Trump surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy declared President Joe Biden’s “garbage” comments to be the GOP’s “October surprise.”

Ramaswamy speculated that Biden’s family was rooting for Trump to win on November 5, suggesting this was not necessarily linked to Biden’s apparent cognitive decline.

“Here’s the October surprise,” he said. “It just arrived. This is the ‘basket of deplorables’ moment. That’s what Hillary said in 2016 that tanked her campaign. Well, that is the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris moment right now. I am a little bit more cynical about this one, Sean, in the following way: It might look like Joe Biden’s usual cognitive deficit kicked in. But the reality is we know his family is probably rooting for Trump, not Kamala Harris to win because they feel vengeful about how they were treated. So if you are in their shoes, that comment might tank heiress but motivations to one side.”

“But regardless of motivations, it is a welcome October surprise because let’s take a big step back and look at what’s going on here,” Ramaswamy continued. “The wheels are coming off the car. They are spiraling. And now you see the accusations — the other side being Hitler or piles of garbage. You’re going to hear a lot about threats to democracy in the next week. They are flailing, Sean. Understand, Americans are not falling for their trick anymore. Donald Trump has a record that he is running on. They are frustrated by it. And it is in some ways, I think, a beautiful thing for our side to watch — to watch this completely come undone.”

