AOC: Harris Believes in Progressive Agenda ‘Much More, on a Personal Level’ than Campaign Rhetoric Makes It Seem

During an interview with the “Pod Save America” podcast released on Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that she believes in pushing to make the minimum wage higher than $15 an hour and “guaranteed improved and expanded Medicare available to every single American.” And that while many say “Kamala Harris may or may not believe in these things.” “I think she believes in them, like, much more, on a personal level, than, oftentimes, what campaign rhetoric fourteen days out from an election would have someone believe.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “[Y]es, we can ask the questions about what’s at stake. But, I want to be very clear that, we also must mobilize for an affirmative vision for this country. We can’t just mobilize on fear. We need to be clear about what the stakes are. We do. But I don’t believe in a fear-only approach. And I’ll tell you what I believe: I believe in a bare minimum — listen, a $15 minimum wage needed to be passed several years ago, but doing that day one and fighting to hike that even higher. I believe in guaranteed improved and expanded Medicare available to every single American. I believe in all — a wide swath of our progressive agenda. I understand that a lot of people may say, Kamala Harris may or may not believe in these things. First of all, I think she believes in them, like, much more, on a personal level, than, oftentimes, what campaign rhetoric fourteen days out from an election would have someone believe. But, not only that, we can’t — we just can’t give up. And I just don’t believe in giving up.”

