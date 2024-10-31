Dem Gov. Shapiro on Harris Saying She Doesn’t Want Expansion of Drilling: She ‘Listened to’ PA

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “Special Report,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) reacted to the Harris campaign saying that she doesn’t want an expansion of fossil fuel drilling and just won’t ban fracking by stating that “She’s listened to Pennsylvania. She’s listened to others. She’s evolved on” fracking.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:00] “Obviously, focus on the words of Kamala Harris back in 2019 creates a different thing, because she ran for president and ran on a lot of different policies, including banning fracking and including all kinds of things. She has since walked those back or changed. She says she won’t ban fracking, a big deal here. Her adviser, Camila Thorndike, said this to POLITICO, ‘Just to be clear, Vice President Harris hasn’t said anything that the administration hasn’t already said. She is not promoting expansion [of fossil fuel drilling]. She[‘s] just said [that] they wouldn’t ban fracking.’ Some people looked at that and said, wait a second, are they trying to have it both ways here with environmentalists and with people concerned about fracking here in Pennsylvania?”

Shapiro answered, “She’s listened to Pennsylvania. She’s listened to others. She’s evolved on this position. I don’t think it’s a sign of weakness when an elected official actually goes out and listens to people, understands the impact an issue has, in this case, on the economy, on our national security and evolved. I’m an all-of-the-above energy Governor. It is critically important to our state, to our national security, to our economy, to people’s kitchen tables.”

