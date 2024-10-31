Dem Rep., Harris Surrogate on if Unborn Have Rights: It’s Right of Women to Make Choice for Their Bodies

During a town hall on NewsNation on Wednesday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is also a Harris-Walz surrogate, responded to arguments that the unborn have rights by stating that “We had Roe v. Wade for many, many years. It was a right of women to make that choice for their bodies.”

After former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, and former Fox host Bill O’Reilly discussed abortion and whether it’s responsible for the gender gap in polling in the presidential race and if such a gap exists, how appropriate it is for men to weigh in on the issue, and whether 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has restricted access to abortion, other women’s health issues, and whether women have fewer rights than men, O’Reilly stated, “Democrats have been very effective in saying to women — American women, that the government has no right to interfere with your body. That’s the mantra, right? Isn’t there another body involved?” And Palin strongly agreed.

O’Reilly continued, “Especially in late-term, isn’t there another body? Okay, so, now, we never, and I mean never, hear one word: adoption. We never hear what Bill Clinton said, abortions safe and rare. What we hear from the Democratic candidate for president is, abortion any time for any reason. Do you know there are only three non-Communist countries in the world that [have] that law? And there is a reason for that.”

Palin then stated, “So, you know what we need to do a better job of is allowing easier adoptions. We need to make it something that is more attractive — if you will — that alternative to taking the life of a baby in the womb, instead of that, allowing and providing resources, even, for those who are in less than ideal circumstances, finding themselves in a situation where they’re faced with that choice.”

Host Chris Cuomo then stated, “Right. And the key word is choice, right? Because once you create a right or remove one, it then becomes about who gets to make the decisions. And then you have this whole decision chain that you’re discussing about adoption and health or whatever it is, but who gets to make the determination? That’s the issue that the Democrats are trying to isolate. How well they do it — to Stephen A. Smith’s point — is a different question.”

Cuomo then asked Khanna, “When you hear the argument about what this issue should mean and how it should be argued from Gov. Palin and others, what do you believe the Democratic response is?”

Khanna answered, “Well, the response is simple: We had Roe v. Wade for many, many years. It was a right of women to make that choice for their bodies. And it’s overwhelmingly popular. [It] explains Bill O’Reilly’s point of why there is a gender gap.”

Khanna then gave other reasons for the gender gap.

Palin then said that we’re still not addressing the point of the rights of the unborn.

The discussion then turned to whether it’s accurate to say if 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump supports a national abortion ban.

Later in the segment, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that he doesn’t support late-term abortions.

