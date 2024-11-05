ABC’s Karl: If Trump Loses, He Could Go to Prison — If He Wins, He Would Be the Most Powerful POTUS

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the possible outcomes for former President Donald Trump in the election are from prison to the most powerful President of the United States.

Karl said, “I mean, look, we talk about the stakes for the country. And this is in many ways, this will tell us what kind of country we live in. We’re at a crossroads. But think about the stakes for Trump himself. On the one hand, I mean, if he loses, Jack Smith is still there, the trials move up, we have sentencing in New York and also the federal cases. He could really go to jail.”

He added, “If he wins, he arguably becomes the most powerful president of our lifetimes because you have the Supreme Court that has the immunity decision, he’s got that power. As he’s told me, I’ve had a number of conversations with him over the past few months, as he’s told me, ‘When I came in the first time, I didn’t know anybody. I relied on advice.’ In other words, he got people like Milley and Mattis and people who tried to rein him in, maybe people like Alyssa. This time he will have no guardrails.”

