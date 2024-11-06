Symone Sanders: Democrats Very Public Stabbing of Biden Was the Problem

MSNBC political commentator Symone Sanders said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that the Democratic Party’s “very public stab fest” of former President Joe Biden was part of the reason Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election.

Sanders said, “The Republicans up and down the board, they were running ads demonizing trans people.”

She continued, “The Breakfast Club talking about Kamala is in favor of illegal immigrants getting gender surgery in prison. The average person is like I have to spend $100 more on groceries a week. I don’t think it bears out in the actual reality of what we are living, however, the perception that a number of people have fueled by the ads which were fueled by big money. Bernie Moreno in Ohio their ads were about saying that Sherrod Brown is out of touch when it’s like the audacity.”

Sanders added, “I do have an indictment of some of the strategy, and again, the people that said, ‘Joe Biden was the problem.’ Where’s my camera? I will just note that it is probably not the best idea that Democrats orchestrated a very public stab fest, a proverbial stabbing in the front of the sitting President of the United States of America, and then didn’t use him in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.”