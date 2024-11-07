ABC’s Hostin: Harris Lost Because Latino’s ‘Misogyny and Sexism’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s presidential election victory was because Latinos “misogyny and sexism.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I do think in this postmortem with Democrats, they need to think about why didn’t Biden give her six months or a year to run. There are some macro issues here. The fact that the nation elected somebody like Donald Trump, who I talk to a lot, even people who voted for him say ‘I don’t like him, I don’t like the things he says, but I felt like my life was better under him.'”

Hostin said, “What about a postmortem on the Republican Party?”

She added, “They won but they’re morally bankrupt.”

Griffin said, “We talk a lot about these different demographics and these assumptions of where they’re going to go. Latinos in Texas, a district that’s 97% Latino, went 75 percentage points for Donald Trump. Why?”

Hostin said, “Misogyny! It’s misogyny!”

Griffin said, “No. It’s on the border! The border crisis is on their doorstep! They were begging people to care about it for years.”

Hostin said, “Misogyny and sexism — that’s what that was.”

Griffin said, “The lessons are not misogyny and sexism.”

