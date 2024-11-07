MSNBC’s Ruhle: America Decided to ‘F Around and Find Out’ by Voting for Trump

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said Wednesday on “The 11th Hour” that voters have decided to “F around and find out” by reelecting former President Donald Trump.

Ruhle said, “We’re not going to be an autopsy of the candidates or the campaigns. What we are going to do tonight is take a step back and look at who we are as a country and what we actually want. This is not about Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. This is about a huge portion of our population who rejected the current system and what we have to solve for is why. We are the most prosperous and powerful nation in the world. This country is winning. I want to know why so many people in this country are feeling like we’re losing. Whether it is the economy, immigration, or for lack of a better term, ‘wokeism,’ we have now let misinformation become the accepted information. It has washed over us.”

She added, “We’ve accepted a narrative that despite an actually great economic recovery, the vibes don’t feel good. So we want to reject it and get something else. And the person we are now betting on to change all of it is Donald Trump, a man who did two almost impossible things. He won the American presidency twice and he drove a casino into the ground. What will the future hold now that America has just decided we’re going to F around and find out?”

