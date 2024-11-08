ABC’s Sara Haines: ‘Not Everyone Who Voted For Donald Trump Is A Racist and a Misogynist’

Sara Haines told her co-host Friday on ABC’s “The View” that “not everyone who voted” for President-elect Donald Trump was racist and misogynist.

Partial transcript as follows:

HAINES: We need to be introspective. If we voted for Kamala Harris, we need to say what didn’t resonate with the voters. You know what didn’t resonate with the voters when they were saying we don’t feel safe and the left focus on defund the police and bail reform. When they were focused on renaming schools, there were people saying, “Hey, students are destroying colleges. I paid for that. I sent them there. They can’t learn. And everyone apologized for it and didn’t want to attend to it. They also denied the border was a crisis and kept saying, No, no, no, it’s fine.

JOY BEHAR: There was a border bill though! There was a border bill!

HAINES: Joy, my point is they screamed, and screamed, and screamed. They didn’t vote for him because he’s a racist or misogynist. They voted because they needed help in their everyday lives.

BEHAR: How do you know that!?

HAINES: Because there’s a library stat coming out on the people willing to self-reflect are showing these-

BEHAR: Oh wait, they’re going to say I’m a racist and I’m a misogynist in the exit poll. Who’s going to say that?

HAINES: Every racist misogynist who voted for Donald Trump. Not everyone that voted for Donald Trump was a racist and a misogynist. They swept every category. And the reason they did is to say, “hey, guys, no excuses.” This time they lost everything.