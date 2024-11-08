Khanna: We Can Use ‘Outcry’ ‘from the Media’ to Help Constrain Trump Like We Did Before

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that if Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House, the best way to try to restrain a Trump presidency is public opinion and noted that during his first term, at various points, “there was outcry in this country, from the media, from people,” over certain policies.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “As you know, Republicans will control the Senate — the new Senate, they’re bullish on their chances to retain the House of Representatives. Assuming they do, what levers will Democrats have to try to constrain a Trump presidency?”

Khanna answered, “Well, the biggest lever is public opinion. If you remember, and I know you do, Wolf, when Donald Trump had all the control of both branches and he tried to separate kids from their families, there was outcry in this country, from the media, from people, and he changed, within a few weeks. And we saw that when he tried other policies as well in his first term that went too far. But Democrats will use the bully pulpit, we will use committee hearings to be able to constrain him from making terrible choices, and then, the House is going to be one or two seats, three seats difference. So, I think that, also, will give us an opportunity to block any extreme positions that he takes.”

