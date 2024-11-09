Maher: Newsrooms Won’t Allow Anyone Who Doesn’t Agree with Left

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that American newsrooms are one of several places “where nobody is allowed who doesn’t think exactly like you, just cleaving to the one true opinion.”

After referencing Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Maher said, “I’m sure every single member of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast was a Harris supporter. But what if one of them wasn’t? What if one of those cast members was for Trump, would they have felt comfortable saying so? I really don’t think so. They would’ve had to keep it to themselves. That’s not a good place for us to be. … And that happens even more on the left.”

Later, he stated, “It’s not just the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast that all is one thing. The guy who left NPR, remember, he said it was like 87 of 88 people there were on the exact same page. Twitter before Elon took over — now, it’s obviously the reverse — but that was like 99% Democrat. You can’t have the — Harvard. You can’t have all these places, the ‘newsrooms’ in America, where nobody is allowed who doesn’t think exactly like you, just cleaving to the one true opinion.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett