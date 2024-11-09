Maher: Women Voters Were ‘Stronger’ than ‘Liberal Media’ Thought They Were, Weren’t Very Upset About Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher remarked that “The liberal media” are “always more offended than the victim.” And said that despite their claims that “women are so upset about Donald Trump. Women are a little stronger than you think.” And ultimately, women cared about the economy first and foremost.

During his opening monologue, Maher said Trump “did better, like, in every demographic. The exit polls said he grabbed 52% of white women, he also got their vote. … The liberal media, always more offended than the victim. I’ve been saying it for years, they were like, women, oh, women are so upset about Donald Trump. Women are a little stronger than you think. Women were like, whatever, I don’t have to f*ck him, I just want bacon. But, women, that had to hurt for Kamala, the whole thing must’ve been very painful. And that said, they say she saw the writing on the wall about around 10:00 at night on election night. She called McDonald’s to see if she could get her old job back.”

Later in the show, Maher stated that the Biden-Harris administration “did get the economy back on track.”

