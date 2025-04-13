Lizzo Hits Out at Trump During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance With ‘TARIFFIED’ Shirt

Pop star and Kamala Harris surrogate Lizzo threw a jab at President Donald Trump during her performance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, clad in a crop top that read “TARIFFIED,” in reference to the president’s tariff proposals.

Lizzo, who campaigned for former Vice President Kamala Harris — who lost the 2024 election to President Trump in a stunning landslide — shouted “It’s the end of the world!” during her SNL performance on Saturday, before removing her jacket to showcase her “TARIFFIED” tee.

“I don’t need him, I need a drink. Let’s turn this pain into some champagne, baby. Like cheers, bitch, it’s been a day,” Lizzo sang during her Saturday Night Live rendition of her 2025 song, “Still Bad,” adding, “It’s been a day, it’s been a year!”

The “Heaven Help Me” singer’s “TARIFFIED” t-shirt was apparently in reference to President Trump’s recent tariff proposals on the Chinese Communist Party, and other countries.

Watch Below:

Earlier this month, President Trump declared that foreign trade and economic practices have created a national emergency, and introduced tariffs “to strengthen the international economic position of the United States and protect American workers,” the White House announced.

Last week, stocks soared after the 45th and 47th president paused tariff hikes on dozens of U.S. trade partners while hitting China with a punishing 125 percent tariff.

Then on Thursday morning, the Trump administration’s tariffs on China hit 145 percent.

Not everyone, however, agrees with Lizzo’s apparent assessment of President Trump’s tariffs.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. seafood harvesters have praised tariffs introduced by Trump, saying the president “threw us a lifeline” in the country’s struggling domestic shrimp industry.

ABC’s Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, meanwhile, told TMZ on Wednesday that China has been lying, cheating, and stealing with regards to technology and trade for years, adding that he wants to see President Trump hit the communist regime with a 400 percent tariff.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.