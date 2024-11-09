Marlow: ‘Everyone Who Called People Fascist and Garbage Were Losers’ in 2024, Except Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host of “The Alex Marlow Show” Alex Marlow said “everyone who called people fascist and garbage were losers” in the 2024 election, in addition to those “who kept their audiences completely in the dark about the reality that was Trump’s dominance in this election.”

Marlow said, “I would say everyone who called people fascist and garbage were losers here, aside from one man, Joe Biden. After that first debate, Joe Biden would have gotten blamed for the whole thing. He was going to lose…and Trump was going to win, and everyone would have pointed the finger at Joe Biden. His legacy would have been ruined, 50 years plus. And now, who do you blame? You blame everyone. The three people who engaged in that coup, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Barack Obama, and Laurene Powell Jobs, who installed Kamala Harris, all of the fake news media, all of Hollywood, especially George Clooney, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé, they all get shared burden. All of those professors, the DEI wokesters, all the people who kept their audiences completely in the dark about the reality that was Trump’s dominance in this election.”

