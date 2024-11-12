Moskowitz: I Hope Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Iran

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that while he thinks Israel will be in a good position under both the Biden-Harris policies and the policies of the first Trump administration, and the Biden-Harris administration deserves praise for protecting Israel from Iran, he hopes that in a second Trump term “we can step up the pressure on Iran.”

Moskowitz said, “I actually thought, if you are a supporter of Israel, that the Biden — continuing the Biden-Harris policies on Israel or the policies from the former Trump administration, Israel was in a really good position. And so, look, Donald Trump should get credit. He did the Abraham Accords. He moved the embassy to Jerusalem. I hope that we can really figure out how we can get Saudi Arabia into an Abraham Accords-like agreement. I’m hoping that we can step up the pressure on Iran. But if you look at the Biden-Harris administration, I think they’ve done a fantastic job protecting Israel from Iran. We now have troops on the ground in Israel helping them with the THAAD missile system. President Biden has moved an unbelievable amount of firepower, naval force into the Middle East. And so, as far as Israel is concerned, if you’re a staunch supporter of Israel like myself, I think Israel is in a very good position, and rightfully so, based on the fact of what Israel had to deal with on October 7.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett