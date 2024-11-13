GOP Rep. Luna: NY Times ‘Should Retract’ FEMA Conspiracy Theory Accusations

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called on The New York Times to retract its report that then-candidate Donald Trump was making “false claims” about FEMA neglecting certain areas impacted by Hurricane Helene because of political leaning.

Video evidence has shown that at least one FEMA employee had told staffers to skip impacted homes with Trump signs.

“I mean, it’s infuriating,” she said. “We were hearing reports out of North Carolina that people were also being denied, and I think that that’s when I started kind of picking my head up and kind of listening to some of those claims. Because again, you know, after the hurricane hit, both William and Milton here, Biden call down and assured that we would have all the assistance that we needed. But now you’re finding that this was not just an isolated thing. I mean, this woman went as far as directing in person some of these people that were doing the claims to just ignore them, and that’s simply unacceptable.”

“I don’t think that it was a conspiracy theory,” she added. “We know that President Trump was right, but I do think that outlets like the New York Times should retract their accusations, saying that that was misinformation because clearly, we’re correct. And clearly, this is just more evidence that this administration, instead of focusing on people and Americans are uniting the country, they’re just further dividing us.”

